Flags lowered to honor Peres

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset today to honor Shimon Peres, former president and prime minister of Israel.

Separately, the flags will be at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 2, in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Day.