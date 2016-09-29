Flags lowered to honor Peres

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset today to honor Shimon Peres, former president and prime minister of Israel.
Separately, the flags will be at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 2, in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Day.
