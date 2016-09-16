Health Happenings fair planned Wednesday

A Health Happenings fair for Danforth Campus employees will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Mallinckrodt Center. Take part in health screenings, get your flu shot or enjoy free samples.
Learn more on the Wellness Connection site.
