Health Happenings fair planned Wednesday

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Health Happenings fair for Danforth Campus employees will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Mallinckrodt Center. Take part in health screenings, get your flu shot or enjoy free samples.

Learn more on the Wellness Connection site.