Who Knew WashU? 9.13.16

Question: Since the beginning of the university’s participation in the University Athletic Association, the Bears have won 19 NCAA team championships. How many of those were achieved by women?

Answer:

D) Female student-athletes have earned 16 of 19 team championships (most often for volleyball), along with 10 of the university’s 24 individual championships. Learn more on the Bear Sports website.

Congrats to this week’s winner, Brown School student Elizabeth Cahn, who will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag!