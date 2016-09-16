Lang named chair of NIH study section

Catherine Lang, a professor of physical therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will serve a two-year term as the chairperson of the Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Sciences Study Section, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Scientific Review.

Lang will lead a committee of 11 researchers from across the country to evaluate applications pertaining to the biological mechanisms and therapeutics of impaired physical functioning. Read more on the School of Medicine site.