Markovina receives early-career research training award

Stephanie Markovina, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at the Washington University School of Medicine, has received the 2016 Junior Faculty Career Research Training Award from the American Society for Radiation Oncology. She will receive a two-year, $200,000 grant as part of the recognition.

The award gives early-career physicians and researchers the opportunity to develop careers and focus on research relevant to radiation oncology, biology or physics.

