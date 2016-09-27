October is Active Transportation Month

The goal of Washington University’s Active Transportation Month is to motivate faculty, staff and students to try methods of transportation other than cars. The month kicks off Saturday, Oct. 1, with a bike ride to Grove Fest. Learn more on the sustainability site.
