Roediger receives lifetime achievement award

Henry L. “Roddy” Roediger III, an internationally recognized scholar of human memory and the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Experimental Psychology and Cognitive Science.
The award, presented by Division 3 of the American Psychological Association (APA), was presented at the APA annual convention held Aug. 4-7 in Denver. In an invited plenary lecture at the conference, Roediger discussed “Varieties of Superior Memory: The Study of People Who Deliberately Memorize.”
