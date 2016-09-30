Schwarz named president of nuclear medicine society

Sally J. Schwarz, a professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the new president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. She is the first pharmacist and only the fourth woman out of 60 presidents to hold the title.
Among Schwarz’s goals as president is to work with the Food and Drug Administration to ensure that safe and effective pharmaceuticals are widely available.
