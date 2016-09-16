Sports Business Summit Sept. 30 at Olin

Sports isn’t just about winning and losing, or titles and medals. It’s also big business with many facets, including marketing, media, sponsorships and operations.

To keep students at Washington University in St. Louis ahead of the trends and aware of best practices within the field, Olin Business School will host the second annual Sports Business Summit Sept. 30. The free, daylong event will be held at Emerson Auditorium on the Danforth Campus and will assemble executives from across the industry.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find many conferences during the calendar year across the country that has assembled as much sports industry talent as we’ll have on display in Emerson,” said Patrick Rishe, director of the Sports Business Program at Olin.

The summit will consist of nine panel discussions tackling a wide range of topics, from sports operations to brand-building. The event, which kicks off the 2016-17 Joseph S. Lacob Business of Sports Speaker Series, is a chance for Washington University students to network and interact with sports insiders working at all levels of the playing field, from college to professional sports.

“Thanks to Mr. Lacob’s generosity, this year’s summit continues the momentum we are building here at Olin to build bridges of connectivity between our students and various sports teams, leagues, and organizations that supplement the industry in areas of finance, marketing, analytics and strategy,” Rishe said.

Seating in Emerson is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow space will be available in the adjacent Frick Forum, where the summit will be simulcast. For more information and to register, visit the event’s homepage.