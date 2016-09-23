A year ago, when Public Affairs intern Sherry Xiao was asked to design a logo for the 2016 Presidential Debate at Washington University in St. Louis, she was more than a little surprised.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” said Xiao, a senior in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. “Everyone in the Office of Public Affairs had made an effort to involve me as an intern, and I was so thankful for the opportunity. So then it was like, ‘what do I make?’”

See how it all turned out. Read the story here, and then stay to learn more about Washington University’s efforts for the Oct. 9 affair at debate.wustl.edu.