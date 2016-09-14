Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early in October 1992, then-Chancellor William Danforth got word that Washington University in St. Louis would be host of the Oct. 11 presidential debate, giving the university a little over a week to plan an historic event.

His first call was to Bob Virgil, then-dean of Olin Business School, to ask if he would chair the effort.

How did he help make that happen? Watch the video here, and then stay to learn more about the second presidential debate at debate.wustl.edu.