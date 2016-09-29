Campus & Community

The View From Here Special: Debate Prep

The first visible indication that the 2016 presidential debate would be taking place were these banners that began appearing in late August. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
As soon as the students arrived on campus, the group WashU Votes conducted a training session Aug. 30 to help students register their classmates to vote. The WashU Votes program is part of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. Here, Kenneth Sng, president of Student Union, goes through the process. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The installation of television monitors in the Media Center was completed in mid-September. (Photo: Joe Angeles/ Washington University)
After the TV monitors went up in the Sumers Recreation Center, more banners and signage followed. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The first of a flock of banners is installed in the media center in the Sumers Recreation Center. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
In late September, work began in the Field House in the Athletic Complex in preparation for the debate stage. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
It takes a lot of work — and a cherry picker or two — to transform a gymnasium into a debate venue. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
On debate night, this is the area that will be known as Spin Alley. Here it is, pre-spin cycle. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
That’s a wrap! At least this is what the signage wrapped around the front of the Athletic Complex looked like being installed. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
And this is how the signage wrapped around the front of the Athletic Complex looked from the outside. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
It couldn’t happen without a great team. The Debate Steering Committee has been meeting for nearly a year to prepare for the Oct. 9 debate. Here, Chief Mark Glenn has the floor. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Debate Steering Committee meets in Brookings Hall with less than two weeks to go. (Photo: Joe Angeles)
It takes a village: Debate steering committee chair Steve Givens leads volunteer training Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Even though Washington University in St. Louis has been preparing for the Oct. 9 Presidential Debate since last September, signs of the event began appearing on campus this August. Take a look at some of the preparation that has been going on around campus.

