Washington People: Mary M. McKay

Mary M. McKay joined the Brown School as dean in July, bringing her expertise that blends social work, public policy and public health.
McKay previously served as the McSilver Professor of Poverty Studies and director of the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University’s Silver School of Social Work.
Read more on the Brown School website about McKay’s work, her reasons for joining the university and her goals.
