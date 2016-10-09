All the world’s stage

The eyes of the world will be on this very stage beginning at 8 p.m. (CDT) tonight. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the set that will be shared by candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the two moderators and a group of citizens chosen by the Gallup organization during the debate. The lights go up at 8 p.m. tonight from the Washington University in St. Louis Athletic Complex.

Scroll over the image to learn more about the set. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)