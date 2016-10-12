Anthropology student photo contest open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences is holding a photography contest for all undergraduates. The deadline to submit photos related to anthropology studies is Nov. 4. Learn more on the anthropology website.