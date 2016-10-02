Brookings Hall lit up for presidential debate

Debate week is here, and hundreds celebrated its start at Washington University in St. Louis Oct. 1 with the lighting of Brookings Hall.

Students, staff and community members gathered on the steps of Brookings after dark to watch the iconic administrative building get lit up in red, white and blue. During the upcoming week, there will be political and debate-related events around campus in anticipation of the second presidential debate next Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Athletic Complex.

Read all about it here and watch a video of the countdown to the patriotic illumination. Then stay at debate.wustl.edu to read more stories about the upcoming presidential debate.