Dains memorial scheduled Oct. 30

A memorial to celebrate the life of Stephanie Brooks Dains will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Graham Chapel. Dains, a 1969 alumna and major supporter of the university, died in New York in June. Visit here for more information.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Stephanie Brooks Dains will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Graham Chapel. Dains, a 1969 alumna and major supporter of the university, died in New York in June. Visit here for more information.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.