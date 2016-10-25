Department of Medicine names director of cultural awareness, diversity

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Joseph Pangelinan has been named director of cultural awareness and diversity in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine.

Pangelinan, an assistant professor of medicine, will lead strategic planning, direction and activities involving diversity and inclusion in the department. He will work closely with Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine, to develop new diversity programs and initiatives to foster a welcoming environment for faculty and staff from all backgrounds.

