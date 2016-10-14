Expert advice: Fashion designer Daniel Dugoff on the best menswear shops

Fashion designer Daniel Dugoff offers his tips for where to find the best menswear across the country and in Canada. You can also check out his line online at DDUGOFF.
East Coast
New York
Dover Street Market
This high-concept store feels more like going to a gallery than going shopping.
Boston
Bodega
This shop, which has a wide selection of sneakers is, ironically, “hidden behind a convenience store in Boston.”
Midwest
Chicago
Meyvn
“Small boutique carrying both well-known and under-the-radar brands from all over the world”
St. Paul, Minnesota
BlackBlue
“Boutique with careful selection of men’s and women’s pieces”
South
New Orleans
Friend
“Lovely menswear shop that just moved into the newly opened Ace Hotel. The hotel also has an incredible women’s clothing shop, Freda. (Freda has another location in Marfa, Texas.)”
West Coast
Los Angeles
Magasin
“Opened this year in Culver City, California. Owned by the former fashion director of Bloomingdale’s”
San Francisco
MAAS & Stacks
“Highly curated menswear shop in San Francisco that is an international destination because of the owners’ strong eye for quality products”
Seattle
Totokaelo
“Beautiful shop featuring menswear, womenswear and home goods. Known for having a broad range of international designers in a fairly limited color palate of black, navy, neutrals and white.”
Portland
Frances May
“Men’s and women’s boutique specializing in thoughtful clothes”
Canada
Vancouver
Neighbour
“Small shop in Gastown in Vancouver. Unbelievably beautiful interior and impeccable attention to detail. One of the most highly regarded menswear shops in the world. Recently opened a separate women’s shop down the street.”
Toronto
Working Title Shop
“Menswear shop featuring primarily European designers with a highly modern edge. Also features art, books, magazines”
