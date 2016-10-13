Semenkovich honored by American Diabetes Association

Clay F. Semenkovich, the Irene E. and Michael M. Karl Professor and director of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Edwin Bierman Award from the American Diabetes Association.
The award is named for a leader in the field of diabetes, obesity and atherosclerosis, and it recognizes a leading scientist in the field of vascular complications and contributing risk factors to diabetes.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
