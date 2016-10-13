Semenkovich honored by American Diabetes Association

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Clay F. Semenkovich, the Irene E. and Michael M. Karl Professor and director of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Edwin Bierman Award from the American Diabetes Association.

The award is named for a leader in the field of diabetes, obesity and atherosclerosis, and it recognizes a leading scientist in the field of vascular complications and contributing risk factors to diabetes.

