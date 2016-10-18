Startup Connection announces startups for Venture Showcase

Startup Connection, St. Louis’ largest event focused on innovation and entrepreneurship, has announced the companies selected to take part in its Venture Showcase Nov. 16 at Washington University in St. Louis. The startups will have the opportunity to pitch their products, services and ideas to the business community, as well as compete for in-kind and cash prizes.

This year, 27 of the 74 companies included got their start at Washington University or have a founding member with a close connection to the university. It’s evidence of the institution’s deep commitment to supporting entrepreneurship for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“More than a third of the companies chosen to participate in Startup Connection’s Venture Showcase have distinct WashU DNA—they were founded here, received support from our entrepreneurship platform, or include executive officers with direct links to our university,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “It certainly speaks to Washington University’s commitment to the innovation/entrepreneurship environment, and we are excited to welcome our friends from Startup Connection back to campus next month for their showcase event.”

The early-stage startups taking part in November’s event, held at Knight and Bauer halls, represent a wide group of industries, from biotechnology and advanced manufacturing to consumer products and tech. Startup Connection’s Resource Fair features organizations that provide resources, services and connections for startup companies.

“Startup Connection is a great event to attend to see what’s new in St. Louis’ startup community,” said Startup Connection Managing Director Phyllis Ellison, director of entrepreneur services and institutional and corporate partnerships at the Cortex Innovation Community. “We have an exciting group of companies this year that really emphasizes the variety of technology and innovation happening in the region.”

The Washington University-based businesses taking part in Startup Connection include:

Aggio

AirZaar Inc.

Applied Particle Technology

Bandura

Better Weekdays

Blue Line Technology

Cast

CredEd

DeepGene LLC

Dynamic Surgical

Eureka Analytics

Geneoscopy

GiftAMeal

Hockey Valet

Hummingbird Technologies

International PROOF System

Ivani LLC

Less Annoying CRM

Lipospectrum

Olio City

PFITR

Pikazo

Pro-Arc Diagnostics

Riley’s Premium Pet Products

Rozzy Learning Company

Sparo Labs

Spectrum Perception LLC

Viosera Therapeutics

For more information about the event, including registration information, visit www.startupconnection.org.