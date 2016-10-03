Here come the media

On the morning of Oct. 2, 2008, Washington University in St. Louis students got up uncharacteristically early to pack Holmes Lounge to watch CBS’ “The Early Show.” Chief Washington Correspondent Bob Schieffer and anchor Maggie Rodriguez (at right) began their national broadcast at 5:30 a.m., and Washington University students provided plenty of background throughout the broadcast of the show.

This year, students again will have multiple opportunities to appear as extras on national broadcasts when the national media descend upon the Danforth Campus on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. Want to be a part of it? Here is a listing of national media sites on campus.

Then stay at debate.wustl.edu to read more stories about the Oct. 9 presidential debate. Debate week is here!