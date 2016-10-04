University Libraries wants to hear from students, via an online survey, about what they like, or don’t, about its spaces, services and collections. Visit here to take the survey.
University Libraries wants to hear from students, via an online survey, about what they like, or don’t, about its spaces, services and collections. Visit here to take the survey.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.