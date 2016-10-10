The View from Here 10.10.16

Hope Capstick, a baker in the Cherry Tree Café on the Washington University campus, works on 2016 presidential debate cookies. Dining Services has traditionally made special cookies each time the university has hosted a debate. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Washington University student Jack Radley, a junior in studio art and art history, works on an art piece called “(Bal)lot of Grass” Sunday, Oct. 9. The art piece focuses on issues of vacancy and urban development. It’s one of seven projects on the Danforth Campus in the Political Art Installation Program sponsored by the university’s Art Council. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)