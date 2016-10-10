The View from Here 10.10.16

Members of the university’s College Democrats gathered to watch the vice presidential debate in Simon Hall Oct. 2, 2016. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students played games and won prizes during a debate-themed social media event Oct. 4, 2016. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Hope Capstick, a baker in the Cherry Tree Café on the Washington University campus, works on 2016 presidential debate cookies. Dining Services has traditionally made special cookies each time the university has hosted a debate. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University student Jack Radley, a junior in studio art and art history, works on an art piece called “(Bal)lot of Grass” Sunday, Oct. 9. The art piece focuses on issues of vacancy and urban development. It’s one of seven projects on the Danforth Campus in the Political Art Installation Program sponsored by the university’s Art Council. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
CNN begins to set up a stage in the Brookings Quadrangle for its debate coverage. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The debate stage is constructed in the Athletic Complex Oct. 6, 2016. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Student stand-ins Daniel Meyerson (left) and Caroline Niesen help broadcasters check their lights and sound ahead of the Oct. 9 debate on campus. Learn more about their experience. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The Budweiser Clydesdales stroll through Mudd Field Saturday, Oct. 8. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students and the Bear attend an MSNBC Live taping outside Graham Chapel. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Republican Donald Trump listens while Democrat Hillary Clinton answers a question during the presidential debate at Washington University Oct. 9, 2016. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) greets Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, Student Union president Kenneth Sng and Graduate Professional Council president Haley Dolosic before the presidential debate at Washington University Oct. 9, 2016. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton (left), presents a Washington University sweatshirt to Democrat Hillary Clinton after the presidential debate Oct. 9. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Washington University students gather outside the Danforth University Center to watch the presidential debate held on campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.