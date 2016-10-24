The View From Here 10.24.16

Members of the Washington University women’s soccer team celebrate during their game Oct. 16. But the team also had plenty to cheer about Oct. 20, when the Bears set a school record, winning 13-0 over Principia at Francis Field. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (left) and other leaders of Washington University honored Deanna Barch, Irving Boime and Timothy Ley during the 2016 Faculty Achievement Awards ceremony Oct. 14, 2016. Read more in the Source about the honor and their accomplishments. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graham Colditz, MD, DrPH, held a five-year celebration Oct. 17 for the Master of Population Health Science program. The MPHS program has grown significantly, and graduates now represent seven different departments at the School of Medicine. Read more on the School of Medicine site about the anniversary. (Photo: Kathryn Henke/School of Medicine)
A student fires a Betsy gun at Cahokia Mounds in Illinois, giving other students practice at taking seismic measurements. The Great America Shakeout was held Oct. 20, an annual opportunity for people to practice what to do to stay safe during earthquakes. (Photo: Douglas Wiens)
The Danforth Staff Council held a town hall meeting in Hillman Hall Oct. 17. The council formed in 2016 to provide a voice for staff concerns at the university. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Washington University’s football team played Sewanee on Francis Field Oct. 15, winning 34-6. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
As part of the Chancellor’s Graduate Fellowship Program’s 25th anniversary celebration and alumni reunion, a panel discussion was held featuring professors from Washington University and other schools. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
