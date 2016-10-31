The View From Here 10.31.16

Newly installed exercise equipment awaits students, faculty and staff. The grand opening of the Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center was held Saturday, Oct. 29. (Photo: Sid Hastings/ Washington University)
As part of the Assembly Series, Arsalan Iftikhar, a human rights attorney, discusses his new book “Scapegoats: How Islamophobia Helps Our Enemies and Threatens Our Freedoms” during the the Rabbi Ferdinand Isserman Memorial Lecture in Anheuser-Busch Hall Oct. 20. (Photo: Sid Hastings/ Washington University)
Christopher Newfield talks about challenges in higher education during the McLeod Annual Lecture on Higher Education at Umrath Lounge Oct. 25. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Washington University defeated Greenville Oct. 26 during the “Dig for a Cure” game, securing the 31st straight season that WashU has recorded 20 or more victories. (Photo: Danny Reise/ Washington University)
Chancellor Mark Wrighton hosted a luncheon event Oct. 20, 2016, at the Athletic Complex to thank staff and faculty who worked to facilitate the presidential debate held on campus Oct. 9. Mechanic Mike Glore (left) poses for a photo with Wrighton, with cardboard cutouts of the candidates in the background. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Medical student Aristides Diamant explains his research to Rachel Presti, an assistant professor of medicine, at the annual Research Symposium and Poster Session on Oct. 20 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Robert Boston/Washington University)
Medical student Tsehay Abebe examines a research poster at the annual Research Symposium and Poster Session on Oct. 20 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Robert Boston/Washington University)
One-year-old Autumn Banks stays close to her aunt, Antoinette Banks, during “Safe Trick or Treat” on campus Oct. 22. . (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
(From left) Leah Jo, 2, a butterfly, Sumin Lee, 3, a knight, Suhyun Lee, 1, and Abigail Han, 2, a princess, enjoy the fruits of their labor Oct. 22 during the annual “Safe Trick or Treat” held on the South 40. The event, organized by the Campus Y, provides an opportunity for St. Louis-area children to trick or treat in a safe environment with games and haunted houses. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
