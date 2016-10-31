The View From Here 10.31.16

(From left) Leah Jo, 2, a butterfly, Sumin Lee, 3, a knight, Suhyun Lee, 1, and Abigail Han, 2, a princess, enjoy the fruits of their labor Oct. 22 during the annual “Safe Trick or Treat” held on the South 40. The event, organized by the Campus Y, provides an opportunity for St. Louis-area children to trick or treat in a safe environment with games and haunted houses. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)