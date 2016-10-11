Washington People: Emily Jungheim

To Emily Jungheim, MD, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, the concept of family is everything. Her greatest joys are having her own family and, in her clinical practice, helping couples who struggle with infertility.

A large bulletin board in her office is covered with snapshots of babies she has helped make possible through in vitro fertilization (IVF). She often runs into such children and their parents at the grocery store or in her neighborhood. “These families are special to me,” she said.

