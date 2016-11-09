Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 7, the following faculty members were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective that day.
Appointment with Tenure
Hongyu An as associate professor of radiology in the School of Medicine;
David B. Carter as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;
Todd Gormley as associate professor of finance in Olin Business School;
Andreas Herrlich as associate professor of medicine in the School of Medicine;
Jose Moron-Concepcion as associate professor of anesthesiology in the School of Medicine;
Guido Musch, MD, as professor of anesthesiology in the School of Medicine;
Phillip R.O. Payne as professor of medicine in the School of Medicine; and
Zoi Stamatopoulou as associate professor of classics in Arts & Sciences.
Promotion with Tenure
Hongzhen Hu to associate professor of anesthesiology in the School of Medicine;
Audrey R. Odom John, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine;
Methodius G. Tuuli, MD, to associate professor of obstretics and gynecology in the School of Medicine; and
Zhongsheng You to associate professor of cell biology in the School of Medicine.
