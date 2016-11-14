Conference to address climate change and social justice

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

International experts on flooding, drought, extreme heat, land change and more will gather for a symposium Nov. 18 at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

The symposium, titled “People and Climate Change: Vulnerability, Adaptation, Social Justice,” aims to sharpen the focus on climate change as a social, economic and environmental justice challenge — and to identify policy solutions that may enable people and communities to adapt to a changing climate.

More than a dozen scholars representing research from the United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world will present at the symposium.

Washington University, the National University of Singapore and the University of Tennessee are the event’s leadership partners.

Participants will compare existing knowledge on vulnerability and adaptation, identify where new knowledge is needed and chart a research agenda, set ambitious yet reachable social policy goals, and develop a strategy.

For more information, visit csd.wustl.edu/events/ConferencesAndSymposia/Pages/People-and-Climate-Change-Vulnerability,-Adaptation,-Social-Justice.aspx.