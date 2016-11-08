Diaz-Granados gives anthropology lecture

Carol Diaz-Granados, research associate in anthropology in Arts & Sciences, delivered the Annual Paul H. and Erika Bourguignon Lecture in Art and Anthropology at The Ohio State University. Her slide lecture was titled “Picture Cave: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Mississippian Cosmos,” which is also the title of a 2015 book she co-edited.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.