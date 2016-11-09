Faculty, staff invited to perform ‘The Dancellor’

Risa Zwerling Wrighton, honorary chair of Dance Marathon, invites Washington University faculty and staff to perform “The Dancellor” at Dance Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 12. The annual 12-hour dance party raises money for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Participants will learn “The Dancellor” at the Faculty and Staff Family Reception at 3 p.m. in the Danforth University Center Formal Lounge before performing the dance with Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton at 3:40 p.m. in Tisch Commons.
To register, visit the Dance Marathon website.
