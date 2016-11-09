Faculty, staff invited to perform ‘The Dancellor’

Dance Marathon raises money for local hospitals

Students from Washington University in St. Louis were joined by faculty and administrators for the 2015 Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of St. Louis, at Tisch Commons in the Danforth University Center in St. Louis. As part of the event Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife Risa Zwerling instruct and lead students doing the Dancellor with faculty and staff. Photo by Sid Hastings / WUSTL Photos
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, teach staff to perform “The Dancellor” in 2015. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Risa Zwerling Wrighton, honorary chair of Dance Marathon, invites Washington University faculty and staff to perform “The Dancellor” at Dance Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 12. The annual 12-hour dance party raises money for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Participants will learn “The Dancellor” at the Faculty and Staff Family Reception at 3 p.m. in the Danforth University Center Formal Lounge before performing the dance with Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton at 3:40 p.m. in Tisch Commons.

To register, visit the Dance Marathon website

