Hanson named chair of NIH study section

Phyllis I. Hanson, MD, PhD, has been named chairperson of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Membrane Biology and Protein Processing Study Section. Her one-year term began July 1.

The position recognizes her scientific achievements in the field of membrane trafficking. Read more on the School of Medicine site.