Health open enrollment underway this month

It’s time to sign up for, or make changes to, your university health insurance coverage. Open enrollment runs through Nov. 28. Health and dental plan details are available online, along with comparison tools.
It’s time to sign up for, or make changes to, your university health insurance coverage. Open enrollment runs through Nov. 28. Health and dental plan details are available online, along with comparison tools.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.