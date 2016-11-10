Health open enrollment underway this month

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s time to sign up for, or make changes to, your university health insurance coverage. Open enrollment runs through Nov. 28. Health and dental plan details are available online, along with comparison tools.