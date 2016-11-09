Media Advisory: McCaskill, ‘Generation Kill’ soldiers speak at Washington University Veterans Day event

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What: Washington University Student Veterans Association hosts public Veterans Day event

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom, Anheuser-Busch Hall on the Danforth Campus

Who: U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will deliver the keynote address, followed by St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Judy Draper, who will share a personal story of how veterans have impacted her life, and state Sen. Jill Schupp, who will discuss the Missouri Veterans History Project.

The Washington University Student Veterans Association also will host a panel of combat veterans at the largest public Veterans Day event in recent campus history.

Participants include David Birge, who served in World War II as a Marine; Donald Graveman, who served in World War II and Korea as an Army officer; Jack Zerr, who served in Vietnam as a fighter pilot and Navy admiral; George Grimm, who served in Afghanistan as a Marine sergeant; and David Spurling, who served in Afghanistan as a staff sergeant.

Also on the panel are Marine veterans Rudy Reyes and Josh Person, whose lives were chronicled in “Generation Kill,” the award-winning book and HBO miniseries.

Read more about Washington University Student Veterans Association president and PTSD survivor James Petersen.