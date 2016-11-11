Media Advisory: Washington University Dance Marathon on Nov. 12

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What: Dance Marathon, a benefit for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

When: Noon to midnight Saturday, Nov. 12 Where: Danforth University Center (The DUC), Washington University in St. Louis More information: Hundreds of Washington University students will dance, play games, raise money, cheer student performers and meet “Miracle Kids” and their families during Dance Marathon, a 12-hour dance party that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network. At 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa, will lead the faculty and staff in a dance called “The Dancellor,” which has become an annual tradition of the event.

All proceeds benefit member hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis: SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. In the past 16 years, Dance Marathon has raised over $1.5 million. For more information, visit dm.wustl.edu.

Visiting media should ask for Delaney Earley, Dance Marathon co-executive director, at the entrance to the event or call 630-200-8049.