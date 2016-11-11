Media Advisory: Washington University Dance Marathon on Nov. 12

​12-hour dance party raises money for Children’s Miracle Network of Greater St. Louis

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Students from Washington University in St. Louis were joined by faculty and administrators for the 2015 Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of St. Louis, at Tisch Commons in the Danforth University Center in St. Louis. WUSTL students David D'Agrosa (left), Jordan Sligar and Stacy Curnow. Photo by Sid Hastings / WUSTL Photos

Students from Washington University in St. Louis get down at  the 2015 Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals of St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

What: Dance Marathon, a benefit for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

When: Noon to midnight Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Danforth University Center (The DUC), Washington University in St. Louis

More information: Hundreds of Washington University students will dance, play games, raise money, cheer student performers and meet “Miracle Kids” and their families during Dance Marathon, a 12-hour dance party that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network.

Students from Washington University in St. Louis were joined by faculty and administrators for the 2015 Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of St. Louis, at Tisch Commons in the Danforth University Center in St. Louis. As part of the event Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife Risa Zwerling instruct and lead students doing the Dancellor with faculty and staff. Photo by Sid Hastings / WUSTL Photos
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa, do ” The Dancellor with faculty and staff. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

At 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and his wife, Risa, will lead the faculty and staff in a dance called “The Dancellor,” which has become an annual tradition of the event.

All proceeds benefit member hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis: SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. In the past 16 years, Dance Marathon has raised over $1.5 million. For more information, visit dm.wustl.edu.

Visiting media should ask for Delaney Earley, Dance Marathon co-executive director, at the entrance to the event or call 630-200-8049.

