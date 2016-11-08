Medical school to celebrate Epigenome Day Nov. 21

Epigenome Day will be held Nov. 21 on the Medical Campus, with a full slate of seminars and workshops highlighting epigenomics resources. The free, public event includes a keynote address by Bing Ren of University of California, San Diego. Learn more and register for sessions.
