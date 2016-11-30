Memorial service Dec. 1 for Teitelman

A memorial service for Richard Teitelman, JD ’73, and judge on the Missouri Supreme Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Graham Chapel.
