Memorial service Dec. 1 for Teitelman

A memorial service for Richard Teitelman, JD ’73, and judge on the Missouri Supreme Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Graham Chapel.

Read more about Teitelman on the School of Law site.