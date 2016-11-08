Memorial service planned for Maggie Ryan

A memorial service to remember Maggie Ryan will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Graham Chapel. A reception will follow in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge.
Ryan, 22, died in a car accident May 22, just two days after earning her degrees from Arts & Sciences. Read her obituary in The Source.
