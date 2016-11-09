Miller receives 2016 Rayleigh Award at International Ultrasonics Symposium

James G. Miller, the Albert Gordon Hill Professor of Physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2016 Rayleigh Award at the International Ultrasonics Symposium held in September in Tours, France.

Miller received the award “for pioneering sustained and high impact research in ultrasonic tissue characterization and quantitative echocardiography.” He is also director of the university’s Laboratory for Ultrasonics and is a professor of biomedical engineering and of medicine.

The award is the highest given by the Ultrasonics, Ferroelectrics, and Frequency Control Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. It honors British Nobel Prize-winning physicist John William Strutt, recognized for his work on the physics of sound. Read more about Miller’s work.