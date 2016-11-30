Physical therapy clinic to open on Danforth Campus

The Program in Physical Therapy at the School of Medicine is opening a clinic on the Danforth Campus Jan. 3. The clinic will begin to accept appointments from faculty, staff and student patients Monday, Dec. 5.
