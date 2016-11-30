Physical therapy clinic to open on Danforth Campus

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Program in Physical Therapy at the School of Medicine is opening a clinic on the Danforth Campus Jan. 3. The clinic will begin to accept appointments from faculty, staff and student patients Monday, Dec. 5.

Visit the School of Medicine site for more details.