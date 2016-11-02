Rao recognized for work on tropical diseases

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ramakrishna Rao, an associate professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recently received the 2016 Anne Maurer-Cecchini Award, an honor that recognizes outstanding epidemiological or clinical research on neglected tropical diseases.

Rao, of the Division of Infectious Diseases, was recognized for a project that focused on lymphatic filariasis in Sri Lanka. Read more on the School of Medicine site.