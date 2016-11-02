Rao recognized for work on tropical diseases

Ramakrishna Rao, an associate professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recently received the 2016 Anne Maurer-Cecchini Award, an honor that recognizes outstanding epidemiological or clinical research on neglected tropical diseases.
Rao, of the Division of Infectious Diseases, was recognized for a project that focused on lymphatic filariasis in Sri Lanka. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
