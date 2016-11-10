Science, empirical data must guide future health care policy decisions

It is difficult to consider the impact of a Trump presidency for the advancement of social policy in America because there has been very few details about the policies that Donald Trump has advocated for during the campaign.

However, one policy area that President-elect Trump has been vocal about is repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law.

If it is overturned, millions of Americans will lose their health insurance and those with pre-existing conditions will become ineligible for coverage, said Mary McKay, dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and an expert on poverty and income inequality.

“Countless studies have demonstrated that the lack of proper health care correlates to reduced life expectancy and increased health disparities,” McKay said. “It is our duty as social workers and public health professionals to advocate for the use of science and empirical data to guide future policy initiatives and legislation to improve the well-being of all.”

