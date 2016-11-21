STEM initiative receives support

Boeing Co. has awarded Washington University in St. Louis’ Institute for School Partnership a grant for STEMpact.
STEMpact is a unique collaboration among the St. Louis area’s top STEM companies, school districts and Washington University. The organization is dedicated to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education when it matters most: elementary school. It provides education and resources for teachers and school districts to help STEM education thrive.
