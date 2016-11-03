University Police remind campus about personal safety

On the Monday after daylight saving time ends, the Washington University Police Department initiates its “Don’t be in the Dark” safety program. The program educates students about safety tips while walking after dark.
University Police will implement the program from the evening of Monday, Nov. 7, through Thursday, Nov. 10. Officers will be in the area of Skinker and Forest Park Parkway and also on the Greenway Overpass, talking with students and offering safety whistles.
Learn more about safety on the police website or by contacting Sgt. Bob Wayne at 314-935-5084.
