Anthropology photo contest winners named

The Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences again held a photo contest, seeking works related to students’ anthropology studies or research. The department recently announced the winners.

In the graduate student section, the first place winner was Aaron Hames (image above); in second place was Zhen Qin; and in third place was Dick Powis. In the undergraduate student section, the first place winner was Peter Schneider (image below); in second place was Eliza Farran; and in third place was Evelyn Shen.

Visit the anthropology site for more details and to view other noteworthy images.