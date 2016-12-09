Bear Necessities holds annual holiday sale

Bear Necessities will hold its annual holiday sale Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14, offering 20 percent off of in-store purchases.
The Women’s Society of Washington University runs the nonprofit gift store. Proceeds from Bear Necessities fund the Elizabeth Gray Danforth Scholarship Endowment and student projects.
The store is in Umrath House on the South 40 section of the Danforth Campus.
