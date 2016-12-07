Early’s ‘The Common Reader’ gets a nod

Gerald Early’s publication, “The Common Reader” — and the people behind it — were the focus of an article by a Dutch graduate student who visited America looking for entrepreneurial journalism ideas and stumbled across the literary outlet.
Read the article about the Washington University publication on the Reynolds Journalism Institute website.
