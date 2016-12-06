Flags lowered to remember Pearl Harbor attack

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall will be flown at half-staff Wednesday, Dec. 7, in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, which launched the United States into World War II. Read the governor’s proclamation here.
