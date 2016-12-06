German Academic Exchange Service honors six Washington University students

Six Washington University in St. Louis students received scholarships or internship offers for the 2016-17 academic year from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the German national agency for support of international academic cooperation.
The students are: Laura Barber, Pengning Chao, Patrick Goff, Seul Ah Kim, Ellen Lalk and Claire Amanda Ross.
Recipients of the highly competitive DAAD scholarships are selected based on outstanding academic records and convincing project plans.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.