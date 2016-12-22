Govindan receives smoking, disease award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, the Anheuser-Busch Endowed Chair in Medical Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of two researchers to receive the 31st annual Alton Ochsner Award Relating Smoking and Disease. The award recognizes investigators who promote understanding and awareness of that relationship.

Govindan, who also is a Siteman Cancer Center research member, is a leader in lung cancer clinical trials and translational research.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.