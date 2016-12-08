Monk receives Weaver award for neuroscience research

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kelly R. Monk, associate professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Harry Weaver Neuroscience Scholar Award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The award supports research into understanding multiple sclerosis (MS) and seeking ways to treat the neurodegenerative condition.

Read more about Monk and the honor on the School of Medicine site.